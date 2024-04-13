Karnataka: Congress women wing workers stage protest before BJP ex-MLAs residence

Belagavi: Congress women wing workers condemning the remarks made by BJP ex-MLA Sanjay Patil against Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar staged protest before his residence at Adarsh Nagar here on Saturday night.
During campaign rally for BJP candidate for Lok Sabha election from Belgaum parliamentary constituency Jagadish Shettar held at Hindalga village in Belagavi taluk earlier in the day, Patil had remarked that going by the presence of crowds and women in particular 'Akka' (Laxmi Hebbalkar) will have to take sleeping pill and extra peg tonight to get sleep.
Hebbalkar had condemned the statement and said that it shows hidden agenda if BJP and the respect they have for women.
Late night Congress women wing workers gathered before residence of Patil and raised slogans against him.
They also brought bangles and staged sit-in protest.
