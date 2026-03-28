<p>Udupi: In a case of theft reported from a power facility, unidentified miscreants broke into a 220KV receiving station of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kptcl">Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited</a> (KPTCL) at Heggunje village in Brahmavar and made away with copper components worth approximately Rs 2.5 lakh.</p><p>According to the complaint filed by Assistant Engineer (Electrical) Murulidhar M Shettigar, at the 220KV receiving station in Heggunje, the incident occurred between 1 am and 3:30 am on March 25.</p>.Udupi woman cheated of Rs 11.75 lakh in online trading scam.<p>The suspects reportedly gained entry into the premises by cutting through the wire fencing surrounding the station. They stole a total of 12 copper isolators (Earth GOS) from various bays, including three from the 110KV Hiriyadka bay, two from the 110KV Halady bay, one from the 110KV Kundapur bay, three from the 220KV Karwar-1 bay, and three from the 220KV Karwar-2 bay. The total value of the stolen property is estimated at Rs 2,50,000.</p><p>A case has been registered at the Brahmavar Police Station under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have launched an investigation into the incident. </p>