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Karnataka: Copper isolator worth Rs 2.5 lakh stolen from 220KV station of KPTCL

According to the complaint filed by Assistant Engineer (Electrical) Murulidhar M Shettigar, at the 220KV receiving station in Heggunje, the incident occurred between 1 am and 3:30 am on March 25.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 04:33 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 04:33 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKPTCL

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