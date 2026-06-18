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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Council polls: Expelled leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal pledges support to BJP

The Bijapur MLA claimed that the Congress had earlier sought his vote to move a no-confidence motion against the then Council chairperson DH Shankaramurthy.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 11:40 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 11:40 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnataka PoliticsBasanagounda Patil Yatnal

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