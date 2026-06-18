Karnataka Council polls: Expelled leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal pledges support to BJP

<p>Bengaluru: In what is seen as a deliberate attempt to bury the hatchet and eventually return to the BJP, expelled Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal claimed on Thursday that he had voted for the BJP candidate in the Council polls.</p><p>Speaking to a private channel after casting his vote, Yatnal said: “The party (BJP) has given me a lot of recognition, made me a union minister... I am not in need of any of that (favours by Congress). As long as I am elected on the BJP symbol, my loyalty is to it.”</p><p>The Bijapur MLA claimed that the Congress had earlier sought his vote to move a no-confidence motion against the then Council chairperson DH Shankaramurthy.</p>.Case against man for abusing police, obstructing duty in Karnataka's Haliyal.<p>“Siddaramaiah (during his first term as CM) assured to give me the Congress ticket from Sindgi or Devar Hippargi and grants for development if I support the no-confidence motion... I refused and because of my vote, the no-confidence motion was rejected…,” Yatnal added. </p><p>Yatnal was expelled from the BJP in March 2025 after repeatedly making allegations against former CM BS Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra.</p>