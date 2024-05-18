Karnataka Council polls: Minister expresses confidence of Congress candidates winning all six seats

Mangaluru: Minister for school education and literacy Madhu Bangappa on Saturday expressed confidence in Congress winning all the six council seats of graduates and teachers constituencies.
The polling will be held on June 3. "Five guarantees implemented by the Congress government have worked well for the party in the Lok Sabha election. In the past candidates were considering graduates and teachers constituencies election seriously rather than the political party. But this year, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have taken the responsibility to work towards the victory candidates," Bangarappa told the press at Congress Bhavan.
South West Graduates Constituency Congress candidate Ayanur Manjunath said the Congress-led government in the state requires a majority in Legislative Council to pass important bills which should be understood by graduate voters.
"I am confident of my victory. The Congress had promised to implement the Old Pension Scheme in its assembly election manifesto. I will work towards it if elected," he said.
South West teachers constituency Congress candidate K K Manjunath said, "Teachers' salary was increased by 30 per cent by the Congress government in 2018 (while) BJP and JD(S) had taken away the pension scheme of the teachers."
He alleged that JD(S) candidate Bhoje Gowda did nothing for the teachers as a MLC. KPCC Working President Manjunath Bhandari said, "There are 83,000 graduates and 25,000 teachers in the South west constituency covering DK, Udupi, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, parts of Davangere. The guarantee schemes will play an important role in the election."
Published 18 May 2024, 16:16 IST