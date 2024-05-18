Karnataka Council polls: Minister expresses confidence of Congress candidates winning all six seats

Mangaluru: Minister for school education and literacy Madhu Bangappa on Saturday expressed confidence in Congress winning all the six council seats of graduates and teachers constituencies.

The polling will be held on June 3. "Five guarantees implemented by the Congress government have worked well for the party in the Lok Sabha election. In the past candidates were considering graduates and teachers constituencies election seriously rather than the political party. But this year, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have taken the responsibility to work towards the victory candidates," Bangarappa told the press at Congress Bhavan.