Karnataka Council polls: Ugrappa accuses Yatnal of breaching secrecy by declaring his vote for BJP

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Congress accuses expelled BJP MLA of violating electoral secrecy by publicly declaring his vote.
Key highlights
• Alleged secrecy breach
Congress leader Ugrappa accused expelled BJP MLA Yatnal of violating electoral secrecy by openly declaring his vote for the BJP candidate in an open letter to the party president.
• Congress objection rejected
The returning officer rejected the Congress's appeal to disqualify Yatnal's vote despite the alleged breach of Rule 39 of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961.
• Political fallout
Ugrappa criticised the BJP for allegedly disregarding constitutional and democratic norms, calling the incident an anti-democratic act.
• Yatnal's justification
Yatnal admitted to writing the letter, claiming BJP supporters would have accused him of voting for Congress if he had not made his stance public.
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Published 18 June 2026, 11:15 IST