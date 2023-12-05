JOIN US
Karnataka court grants bail to two accused in assembly ticket cheating case

The central crime branch had arrested Chaitra and eight others on the charge of cheating Govinda Babu Poojary by promising him a BJP ticket to contest from Byndoor constituency in the Karnataka Assembly elections.
Last Updated 05 December 2023, 10:35 IST

Bengaluru: Right-wing activist Chaitra and another accused Srikanth have been granted bail by a court here in a case of allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 5 crore after promising a BJP ticket to him.

The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate granted the two bail on Monday.

The central crime branch had arrested Chaitra and eight others on the charge of cheating Govinda Babu Poojary by promising him a BJP ticket to contest from Byndoor constituency in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

The businessman had filed a complaint at the Bandepalya police station on September eight and claimed a 'Sangh volunteer' named Prasad had introduced him to Chaitra.

Chaitra allegedly claimed to have close contacts with leaders of the RSS and BJP and promised to get him a ticket. After failing to honour the promise, the accused had allegedly threatened Poojary.

A sessions court had earlier restricted the media from using Chaitra's surname in reports after a complaint that the use of the town's name was affecting its reputation.

