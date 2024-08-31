Karnataka Covid-19 'scam': Panel recommends criminal cases?

Bengaluru: An inquiry commission probing irregularities in Covid-19 management when the BJP was in power submitted its first report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, and is said to have recommended criminal cases against those involved in misappropriation during the pandemic.

Retired Karnataka High Court Justice John Michael Cunha, who is best known for delivering a judgement convicting former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, gave Siddaramaiah a 1,722-page report.

According to sources, objections raised by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), headed by senior Congress lawmaker H K Patil during the pandemic, have been proven during Justice Cunha’s inquiry. The PAC then had raised concerns over corruption in procurement of Covid-19 supplies at inflated prices.

The Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice Cunha was formed in August last year to examine allegations of irregularities in the procurement of Covid-19 drugs, equipment and other aspects. The Congress government had asked the commission to probe the period starting with the first lockdown (March 2020) till December 31, 2022.