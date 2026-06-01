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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Cyber Command cracks down on betting websites, apps; blocks 8,750 URLs

Specialised cyber teams conducted a coordinated online investigation identifying organised groups running illegal cricket betting platforms.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 16:48 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 16:48 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakacybercrime

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