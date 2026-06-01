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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Cyber Command targets betting websites, apps in one of largest operations

Specialized cyber teams conducted a coordinated online investigation identifying organized groups running illegal cricket betting platforms after receiving credible intelligence.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 16:48 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 16:48 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakacybercrime

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