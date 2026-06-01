<p>Bengaluru: In one of the largest operations, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>Cyber Command Unit (CCU), in coordination with the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), targeted a massive network of betting websites, mobile applications, and about 8,750 fraudulent betting URLs. </p><p>Specialized cyber teams conducted a coordinated online investigation identifying organized groups running illegal cricket betting platforms after receiving credible intelligence. </p><p>"These platforms were found to be operating through mirror domains, sub domains, and cloned URLs," the CCU said. </p> .Karnataka Cyber Command busts fake call centres cheating US citizens in Bengaluru.<p>A case has been registered and investigations have been launched. According to the CCU, thousands of citizens have suffered heavy financial losses, data compromises, mental harassment, and debt-driven distress due to these illegal betting networks. </p> .<p>"Many vulnerable individuals were pushed to penury after losing all their life's savings on credit-based betting systems. This crackdown, has prevented huge losses to individuals, and has disrupted the illegal betting ecosystem in the country substantially," the CCU said. </p><p>Further legal action has been initiated under relevant sections of the IT Act and BNS. Advanced technical investigation, including financial tracking of the money invested in betting and identification of betting operators, is underway, the CCU said. </p><p>The operations were overseen by Pronab Mohanty, Director General of Police (Cyber Command), Karnataka. </p>