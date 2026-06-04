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Karnataka Cyber Command Unit expands probe into online betting

According to officials, the CCU will execute the operation in multiple phases. As part of the first phase, the URLs were identified and blocked.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 21:51 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 21:51 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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