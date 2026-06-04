Karnataka Cyber Command Unit expands probe into online betting

Karnataka Cyber Command cracks down on betting websites, apps; blocks 8,750 URLs .<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cyber Command Unit (CCU) has expanded its probe after its recent coordinated crackdown on a massive network of betting websites, mobile applications, and about 8,750 fraudulent betting URLs. </p>.<p>According to officials, the CCU will execute the operation in multiple phases. As part of the first phase, the URLs were identified and blocked.</p>.<p>Under the second phase, the CCU has written to 127 web-hosting agencies to help monitor and block other gambling websites and newly emerging platforms. </p>.<p>Under the third phase, financial trails will be targeted by tracing proceeds of the crime and identifying kingpins and beneficiaries. </p>.<p>Specialised cyber teams recently conducted a coordinated online investigation and identified organised groups running illegal cricket betting platforms after receiving credible intelligence. </p>.<p>"These platforms were found to be operating through mirror domains, subdomains, and cloned URLs," the CCU said on Monday. </p>.<p>A case was registered, and investigations were launched.</p>.<p>According to the CCU, thousands of citizens have suffered heavy financial losses, data compromises, mental harassment, and debt-driven distress due to these illegal betting networks. </p>