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Karnataka: Davangere City Corporation identifies over 100 dilapidated buildings for demolition

Of the identified buildings, officials have issued notices to owners of 50 structures and asked them to vacate the premises and shift to safer locations.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 01:31 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 01:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDavangere

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