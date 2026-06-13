Karnataka: Davangere City Corporation identifies over 100 dilapidated buildings for demolition

<p>Davangere: To prevent loss of life and property during the monsoon season, the Davangere City Corporation (DCC) has identified more than 100 dilapidated buildings across the city for demolition. The majority of these structures are residential houses that have become unsafe and are at risk of collapse. </p>.<p>Of the identified buildings, officials have issued notices to owners of 50 structures and asked them to vacate the premises and shift to safer locations. The corporation has decided to demolish buildings that are on the verge of collapse to avert any untoward incidents during the rainy season.</p>.Over 100 houses razed without permission? Surat demolition drive spurs authorisation mystery.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Davangere City Corporation Commissioner N Mahantesh said, “We had asked the residents to provide details of buildings which are in poor state so that they can be demolished before the onset of heavy rains. Some property owners voluntarily informed the urban local body about the poor condition of their houses, while others alerted us about unsafe structures in their localities. In several cases, we found that the buildings were unoccupied and locked. Tracing the owners of such properties has become challenging, but the corporation authorities are making all efforts to identify and contact them at the earliest,” he added.</p>.<p>On notices, Mahantesh said he has directed officials to issue notices to the owners of all remaining buildings identified for demolition. “Our goal is to safeguard lives of people and not to inconvenience them. Thus, residents living in unsafe buildings should vacate them and move to safer places as early as possible,” he said. He informed that around 10 to 15 houses in Basapura locality are in poor state. However, no one is currently residing in those houses. “The corporation will ensure that the owners are informed before any demolish is carried out so that they can remove any belongings stored inside,” he added.</p>