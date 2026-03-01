<p>Bengaluru: As many as 96.87% of the total registered students appeared for the second PUC examination across the state on the first day, Saturday.</p>.<p>The examinations for Kannada and Arabic were conducted smoothly at 1,217 centres. No cases of malpractices were reported. </p>.<p>A total of 5,09,085 students had enrolled for the language papers. Of them, 4,93,132 students appeared, while 15,953 remained absent.</p>.Attendance shortage: Hall tickets not issued to over 1k IIPU students.<p>To prevent malpractices, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) web-streamed the examination process from all centres.</p>.<p>Tight police security was maintained at every centre, and prohibitory orders were imposed in the vicinity of examination venues.</p>.<p>The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), and other public transport corporations provided free bus services to the students.</p>