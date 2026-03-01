Menu
Karnataka: Day One of II PU exams mark 96.87% attendance

The examinations for Kannada and Arabic were conducted smoothly at 1,217 centres. No cases of malpractices were reported.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 23:09 IST
Published 28 February 2026, 23:09 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

