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Karnataka DCRE police inspector alleges caste harassment, threatens suicide

Srinivas TR, posted in DCRE West Division, has called out two officials at the department headquarters of targeting him since he is a Dalit.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 21:55 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 21:55 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakacaste discrimination

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