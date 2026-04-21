<p>Bengaluru: Accusing senior officers of caste-based harassment, a police inspector attached to the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) has threatened to kill himself if the alleged persecution continues.</p>.<p>Srinivas TR, posted in DCRE West Division, has called out two officials at the department headquarters of targeting him since he is a Dalit.</p>.<p>In a representation submitted to DCRE Director General Umesh Kumar, Srinivas alleged that he was pressured to favour upper caste accused in cases registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He has also recorded a video narrating the alleged harassment.</p>.'Harassment': Social welfare asst director ends life in office in Karnataka .<p>The inspector alleged that false petitions were instigated against him by complainants at the behest of senior officers, and that he was subjected to harassment under the guise of an inquiry.</p>.<p>He claimed that despite obtaining a stay order from the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT) against his transfer to Udupi, he was relieved from duty through “fabricated documents” as part of a conspiracy.</p>.<p>“If such harassment continues and discrimination by senior officers does not stop, I may take an extreme step and the officials would be responsible for it,” Srinivas said in the video, which he shared with senior officers, and which later went viral on social media.</p>