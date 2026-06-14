Karnataka: Decision to award Rajarajeshwari Medical College chairman raises questions

<p>Bengaluru: Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) finds itself at the centre of a controversy triggered by its decision to award an honorary doctorate to A C Shanmugam, the chairman of Rajarajeshwari Medical College, the management of which is currently entangled in a legal dispute with the state government.</p>.<p>Given that the college and the state government are at loggerheads over the allocation of medical seats, the university’s decision to fete Shanmugam at its 28th convocation ceremony has raised eyebrows.</p>.Use digital databases to improve service delivery, says Priyank Kharge.<p>A former syndicate member of RGUHS said, “There is a clear conflict of interest, given that the state government is engaged in a legal battle to get medical seats. How can the university, as an affiliate body, take such a decision?”</p>.<p>A member of the varsity’s academic senate sought to know whether the decision to fete Shanmugam had been taken by the Governor’s office. “If so, the Lok Bhavan must be intimated about the situation. The state has lost at least 450 medical seats from its pool because of this college,” the member <br />said.</p>.<p>Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil too expressed his displeasure over the university’s actions. “This has been brought to my notice. We have approached the court against the college, which has got a stay. The legal battle is ongoing. But the government has no say over the selection of those to be awarded honorary doctorates. A committee appointed by the governor is responsible,” said Patil.</p>.<p>RGUHS Vice-Chancellor Dr Bhagavan B C said that the committee constituted by the governor had chosen the candidates for honorary doctorates. “We had no role to play in this, as the syndicate merely nominated a name for the committee as a university representative,” he said.</p>.<p>Senior dentist Dr Nailady Sridhar Shetty and renowned paediatrician Harshangi Veerabhadrappa, are the others who will be awarded an honorary doctorate by RGUHS.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">The case in question</p>.<p>Located off Mysore Road, Rajarajeshwari Medical College was initially affiliated with RGUHS, with the medical seats at the institution contributing to the state’s total pool of seats. However, in 2019, the college claimed it was affiliated to Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute (deemed to be a university) in Chennai, with the UGC approving the transfer of affiliation.</p>.<p>The Karnataka government challenged the decision in the High Court, which ruled in RGUHS’s favour, and in 2022, the Centre withdrew the notification allowing for the transfer of affiliation. However, the college got a stay on that order, and continues to remain affiliated with the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute. </p>