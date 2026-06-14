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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Decision to award Rajarajeshwari Medical College chairman raises questions

A former syndicate member of RGUHS said, 'There is a clear conflict of interest, given that the state government is engaged in a legal battle to get medical seats.'
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 23:34 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 23:34 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaRGUHS

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