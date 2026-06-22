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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka | Declare Kalaburagi as drought-hit: Farmers urge govt

The protesters demanded reinstatement of MGNREGA by dropping VB-G RAM G to generate 200 man-days apart from a rise in wages and settlement of pending dues to the workers.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 18:29 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 18:29 IST
Karnataka NewsfarmersKalaburagiDrought

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