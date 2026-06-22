Karnataka | Declare Kalaburagi as drought-hit: Farmers urge govt

<p>Kalaburagi: Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha district leaders staged a protest in front of the Zilla Panchayat office here on Monday, urging the government to declare the district as drought-hit following the failure of the monsoon in June. </p><p>They sought to take up drought relief measures immediately to prevent migration of people from Kalyana Karnataka region. </p>.<p>The protesters demanded reinstatement of MGNREGA by dropping VB-G RAM G to generate 200 man-days apart from a rise in wages and settlement of pending dues to the workers. </p><p>Pointing out that the district has received less than average rainfall in June, and this has cast a shadow on agricultural activities, they said this has resulted in a fodder shortage, and farmers are facing confusion after the purchase of seeds for sowing operations. </p>.<p>“Gram Panchayats had the power to prepare an action plan through Gram Sabha under MGNREGA, which was aimed at preventing migration of rural people to cities in search of employment. But the Central Government has taken away the rights of poor people by scrapping the job scheme. The centre has shown autocratic behaviour by replacing the Act with the VB-G RAM G. The 60:40 Centre-State funding ratio has dealt a severe blow to the poor,” the organisation district president Sharanabasappa Mamashetty said. </p>.<p><strong>No-work period</strong></p>.<p>Stating that allowing state governments to notify a combined 60-day no-work period during peak sowing and harvesting seasons, the protesters said that this provision should be withdrawn to provide regular employment to the poor.</p><p> The farmers have already suffered a crop loss due to heavy rainfall and the flood last year, and they are struggling to mobilise money to take up sowing operations this time.</p>.<p>Therefore, they will get some relief if the state government releases the pending crop insurance money, which will help them to purchase seeds and fertilisers, they said.</p>.<p>“The government should stop privatising electricity distribution. The plan to increase the power tariff has to be stopped. The reservation should be given in the recruitment for the electricity department. The youths will be deprived of the reservation if a power distribution license is given to Tata Power Company Limited. Therefore, the license to the company should be denied,” he demanded. </p>.<p>The association office-bearers Kshemaling Narona, Dilip Nagure, Siddamma Devan, Rayappa Hurumunji, Savitri Malagatti, Nagendra Kanti, Saibanna Koraba and others were present.</p>