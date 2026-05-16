<p>The Karnataka government on Saturday once again demanded to scrap the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET-UG </a>examination from the academic year 2026 onwards, urging the Centre to restore powers of states to conduct transparent, merit based Common Entrance Tests.</p><p>State Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, in a statement, highlighted that Karnataka has a long-standing legacy of administering fair, transparent, student-friendly and merit-oriented entrance examinations through the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Examinations Authority (KEA).</p><p>He said that the CET system in Karnataka has for decades provided deserving students, especially from rural, middle-class and economically weaker sections, with professional education opportunities based on merit, hard work and academic consistency.</p>.NEET-UG paper leak | Students left in despair as Karnataka govt revives demand to scrap NEET.<p>Patil added that the CET system has been recognised for its transparency, accountability and efficient conduct, helping meritorious students shape their future with confidence and instilling faith among the younger generation in the integrity of the education system.</p><p>He said the NEET experience over the past several years has raised serious concerns across the country.</p><p>Patil expressed concerns over repeated allegations of question paper leaks, impersonation, organised cheating rackets, manipulation, technical irregularities and lack of adequate accountability. He said that these incidents have damaged the credibility of the examination process conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).</p><p>The minister said that these issues have caused stress, uncertainty and mental trauma among students and parents. He added that confidence among students in the integrity of the examination process has been deeply shaken.</p><p>Repeated reports of malpractice expose the inability of central agencies to ensure a completely fair and foolproof examination system at the national level, he said. </p><p>Patil said admissions to medical courses must be based on a system that is transparent, corruption-free and sensitive to regional and educational diversity as it is a critical sector for future healthcare strength of the country. </p><p>He said a centralised examination model that repeatedly faces allegations of irregularities cannot be imposed on states that have demonstrated efficient and credible examination mechanisms.</p><p>The minister also highlighted that Karnataka’s CET system has successfully balanced merit with accessibility and ensured fair opportunities for students from all sections of society.</p><p>Patil said the state government has already written to the Government of India seeking the abolition of NEET and permission to conduct admissions through the Karnataka CET system.</p><p>He also urged the Centre to respect the federal structure of the Constitution and allow states to conduct entrance examinations through credible agencies such as KEA.</p><p>Restoring the CET system would protect students’ interests and rebuild public confidence in the admission process, Patil said.</p>