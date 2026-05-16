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Karnataka demands restoration of state powers to conduct CET, urges Centre to scrap NEET-UG

He said the NEET experience over the past several years has raised serious concerns across the country.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 10:53 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 10:53 IST
Karnataka NewsNEETmedical studentscet

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