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Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar celebrates 64th birthday amid leadership change buzz

Shivakumar was greeted by party leaders, workers, legislators and ministers at his residence in Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 00:36 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 00:36 IST
IndiaKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

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