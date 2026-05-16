Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar celebrates 64th birthday amid leadership change buzz

<p>Bengaluru, DHNS: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday celebrated his 64th birthday amid continuing buzz over the leadership change in the state.</p>.<p>Shivakumar was greeted by party leaders, workers, legislators and ministers at his residence in Bengaluru. Earlier in the day, he cut a cake with supporters and was blessed by a group of priests amid chanting of Vedic hymns.</p>.<p>Shivakumar, however, declined to respond to questions on whether he was expecting any “good news” from the Congress high command.</p>.Siddaramaiah and I will abide by Congress high command decision on leadership issue, says D K Shivakumar.<p>He also disapproved of banners put up across the city, including some projecting him as the “next CM”.</p>.<p>“About 50 per cent of the banners have been removed. I personally got some of them removed. I have instructed municipal authorities to clear them immediately. The BJP too has put up banners for its leaders, and that is also wrong. Despite strict rules, we have not been able to prevent illegal banners. This is not right; we have to keep Bengaluru clean,” he said.</p>.<p>In Belagavi, banners hailing Shivakumar as the “next chief minister” appeared on Friday, coinciding with his birthday. They were put up by Congress leader Mrinal Hebbalkar, son of Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.</p>