<p>Is Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> sending a strong signal to the party high command that he is ready to take the reins of the government after completing six years as KPCC chief? </p>.<p>A dinner hosted by Shivakumar on Tuesday to mark the milestone, attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has triggered fresh political speculation within the ruling Congress even as the much-discussed leadership transition remains unresolved.</p>.<p>The dinner comes amid heightened political signalling within the party. Last week, several legislators believed to be aligned with Shivakumar met at a hotel, to celebrate the birthday of Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna.</p>.<p>The gathering was widely interpreted in political circles as a show of strength by the DCM's camp.</p>.<p>Legislators who attended the meeting said they planned to visit Delhi after the ongoing Budget session to seek "clarity" from the party leadership on the question of the state's future leadership.</p>.D K Shivakumar's Delhi visit triggers fresh speculation about leadership change after Budget Session.<p>Shivakumar himself hinted at a possible shift in his role, suggesting he may step down as KPCC chief.</p>.<p>"I have confidence in myself… whatever is destined will come at the right time," he said. </p>.<p>Over the past several months, Shivakumar has made frequent visits to Delhi and met party president Mallikarjun Kharge seeking his elevation to the top post, but to no avail. </p>.<p>Siddaramaiah, who attended the dinner hosted by Shivakumar, appeared to underline his own position through a post on X, suggesting that he was not inclined to vacate the CM's chair anytime soon.</p>.<p>Congratulating Shivakumar for completing six years as KPCC president, Siddaramaiah praised his organisational abilities and commitment to the party.</p>.<p>"Though younger than me, he has a bright political future ahead. The Congress should return to power in 2028. I too will stand with him in the party’s organisational efforts and struggles towards that goal," he said.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah also credited Shivakumar with working tirelessly with party leaders and workers to bring the Congress back to power in the state.</p>.<p>Within the party, Shivakumar has long sought to balance the influence of mass leader Siddaramaiah by strengthening his reputation as an organisational strategist. </p>.<p>As party chief, he has pushed to transform the Congress from a mass-based organisation into a cadre-based party, with a strong focus on empowering booth-level workers and strengthening grassroots structures to ensure success.</p>