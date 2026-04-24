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Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar meets Mallikarjun Kharge amid leadership tussle

The visit comes against the backdrop of a long-standing demand from the Shivakumar camp for a rotational chief ministership.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 18:18 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 18:18 IST
Karnataka NewsRahul GandhiKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsDK Shivakumar

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