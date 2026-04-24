<p>New Delhi: Amid continuing internal power tussle in the Karnataka Congress unit, Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar </a>met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge here on Friday and is understood to have raised the issue of leadership change in the state.</p> <p>Shivakumar was accompanied by his brother and former MP D K Suresh. The closed-door meeting lasted over 40 minutes, though the exact details of the discussions have not been made public.</p> <p>The visit comes against the backdrop of a long-standing demand from the Shivakumar camp for a rotational chief ministership.</p> <p>Vokkaliga leader arrived in the national capital on Thursday and notably skipped a key Cabinet meeting in Bengaluru, which was held to finalise internal quota distribution among Scheduled Caste communities on Friday. </p>.Congress MLAs meet Mallikarjun Kharge, push for cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka.<p>Speaking to the media on Thursday he described his Delhi visit as “not for leisure” and said he come to discuss state politics with senior Congress leaders. </p> <p>He, however, refused to disclose the content of his conversations with the party's high command.</p> <p>Sources indicate that Shivakumar pressed Kharge to implement the reported assurance on rotational leadership once the government completes its mid-term. </p> <p>Though Leader of Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> is likely to invite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to Delhi mid next month, mostly after Five state assembly polls, to resolve leadership issue, Shivakumar learn to pressurising the party top brass to convene meeting at the earliest, source said. </p>