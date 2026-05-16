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Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar opposes ‘One Nation One Election’, calls it ‘unworkable’

He said the plan is a politically motivated, power-centralising scheme that would seriously damage India’s federal structure
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 15:39 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 15:39 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDK ShivakumarOne nation one election

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