Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar opposes ‘One Nation One Election’, calls it ‘unworkable’

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar </a>on Saturday strongly opposed the central government’s proposed ‘One Nation One Election’ initiative.</p>.<p>Shivakumar expressed his views at a dialogue on ‘<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/one-nation-one-election">One Nation One Election</a>’ organised by the Joint Parliamentary Study Committee.</p>.<p>He said the plan is a politically motivated, power-centralising scheme that would seriously damage India’s federal structure by weakening states and poses a threat to the democratic system, according to a statement from his office.</p>.'Came to discuss political things, not just to breathe air': D K Shivakumar on AICC meet, dismisses talks of CM post.<p>As KPCC president and deputy CM of Karnataka, he categorically rejected the proposal, stating that it is being crafted to suit the convenience of those in power at the Centre.</p>.<p>Shivakumar said that the Karnataka Legislative Assembly had already passed a resolution opposing ‘One Nation One Election’ and read out the resolution at the meeting.</p>.<p>He firmly stated that it is “not a workable plan” and added that it is “practically impossible.” “If a government falls midterm due to political instability, a no-confidence motion, or loss of majority, what is the solution?” he asked.</p>.<p>“Elections are held at different times in different states for different terms. Karnataka had its election in 2023, while<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu"> Tamil Nadu</a> and Kerala had theirs in 2021, and Punjab and Telangana in 2022 and 2023, respectively. How can these elections with varying schedules be synchronised?” he asked.</p>.<p>He added that the proposal is a ploy to suppress the voices of regional and Opposition parties.</p>.<p>He also said the Karnataka government does not agree with the proposal and remains committed to the position of the Congress party’s national leadership. </p>