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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Deputy CM proposes sister city partnership with Peru to boost bilateral trade to $10 billion

Parameshwara highlighted shared values of democracy, resilience, and inclusive development that that continue to shape relations between the two nations.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 07:10 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 07:10 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsPeruKarnatakaG Parameshwara

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