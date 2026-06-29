Karnataka Deputy CM proposes sister city partnership with Peru to boost bilateral trade to $10 billion

<p>Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> proposed 'Sister City Agreement' between Bengaluru and Peru's capital Lima. </p><p>According to an official statement, the proposal was made while addressing a high-level diplomatic reception held in Bengaluru on June 28, to commemorate the 205th Independence Day of the Republic of Peru and celebrate 63 years of diplomatic relations between India and Peru.</p><p>Parameshwara highlighted shared values of democracy, resilience, and inclusive development that that continue to shape relations between the two nations. </p>.Karnataka to implement master plan for Kollur Mookambika Temple: G Parameshwar.<p>The Deputy Chief Minister said the state contributes more than 40 per cent of India's IT software exports and biotechnology production, making it the country's undisputed technology and innovation hub.</p><p>He added that the partnership will open new institutional channels for collaboration in trade, education, healthcare, technology, innovation and cultural exchange. </p><p>"This initiative has the potential to serve as a catalyst for expanding bilateral trade between India and Peru to $10 billion in the coming years," Parameshwara said.</p><p>Peruvian Ambassador to India, Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde said that Bengaluru has established itself as a global centre for innovation and entrepreneurship. </p><p>"We encourage investors and business leaders from Karnataka to expand their presence in Peru and become partners in our country's growth story," the Ambassador said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>