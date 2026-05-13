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Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar turns attention to BDA's long-pending projects 

Several subjects came up for discussion during the closed-door meeting that went on for hours.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 21:32 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 21:32 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

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