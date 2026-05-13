Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar turns attention to BDA's long-pending projects 

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday reviewed several Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) projects, including the 74-km Bengaluru Business Corridor, the Peripheral Ring Road beyond the NICE Road loop, and the formation of the Shivaram Karanth Layout.</p>.<p>BDA Chairman NA Haris, Commissioner P Manivannan, Bengaluru Business Corridor Project Chairman LK Atheeq and other senior officials attended the review meeting.</p>.<p>"Our government is committed to building world-class infrastructure that benefits people while safeguarding the interests and livelihoods of farmers and landowners," Shivakumar said in a post on X.</p>.Bengaluru to see works worth Rs 1.4 lakh crore in 3 yrs: D K Shivakumar.<p>Several subjects came up for discussion during the closed-door meeting that went on for hours.</p>.<p>The BDA is yet to allot sites to farmers who gave up their land for the formation of the Karanth Layout. The authority is also planning to build a road between Hosur Road and Tumakuru Road via Kanakapura, running parallel to NICE Road. A Major Arterial Road connecting Mysuru Road and Magadi Road, ready for inauguration, also came up for discussion.</p>.<p><strong>State's sixth guarantee</strong></p>.<p>On Wednesday, Shivakumar is expected to announce a major scheme described as the state government's sixth guarantee. This includes disposal of 13 lakh e-khata certificates to property owners and allowing building deviation to increase from 5% to 15%.</p>