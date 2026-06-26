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Karnataka | Detention of areca-laden lorries: Team to meet Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Minister Pralhad Joshi

The federation said this was an unreasonable action.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 23:42 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 23:42 IST
Karnataka NewsMaharashtra

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