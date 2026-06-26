Karnataka | Detention of areca-laden lorries: Team to meet Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Minister Pralhad Joshi

<p>Shivamogga: A meeting of the Karnataka State Areca Cooperative Societies Federation Limited held here on Wednesday decided to send a delegation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi to request them for steps to release over 50 arecanut-laden lorries from Karnataka that had been detained by the food safety and drug administration officials in Maharashtra.</p>.<p>The meeting also decided to create awareness among traders and growers against adding artificial colours to arecanut. The meeting was chaired by Thirthahalli MLA Araga Jnanendra, the president of the Federation. The date of the visit will be announced soon.</p>.Fifty-five arecanut-laden lorries from Karnataka detained in Maharashtra.<p>Earlier, speaking at a press conference, the MLA expressed concern over the lorries being detained in Maharashtra. </p>.<p>Officials in Maharashtra have detained arecanut laced with chogar, saying it is is chemically mixed, and mechanically peeled arecanut as substandard second-grade arecanut and sent them to laboratories for testing. The federation said this was an unreasonable action.</p>.<p>Further, the federation called upon the Maharashtra CM to not unnecessarily stop the lorries transporting arecanut legally on national highways there and to release the currently blocked lorries unconditionally.</p>