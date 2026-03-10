<p>Bengaluru: The Health department has directed the district health officers (DHOs) to purchase medicines from ABArK scheme funds and Arogya Raksha Samiti funds to address the shortage of medicines. </p>.<p>The order also stated that if the medical superintendents of the hospitals refuse to use the funds and procure medicines locally, they will face legal action under the Karnataka Civil Services Rules (KCSR). </p>.<p>The issue was also raised in the Legislative Council by Dr Dhananjay Sarji. Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao replied that the steps have been initiated through the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMCL) since last August.</p>.<p>He said that earlier, many medicines were being distributed without proper quality checks and there were instances where drugs with low usage were procured in large quantities. Now, the government has shifted its focus to procuring medicines that are actually required, he added. “We have studied procurement models followed by other states. For example, Tamil Nadu has a very streamlined drug procurement system. Earlier, unnecessary conditions in our tenders discouraged bidders. Now we are assessing the exact requirement of medicines and conducting the tender process through a transparent system,” he said.</p>.<p>He added that medicines procured are tested once again at warehouses to ensure quality before distribution. “This process has caused some delay,” he noted.</p>.<p>Under the ABArK scheme, around Rs 300 crore is available across districts. Additionally, Rs 30 crore has been released and districts have been instructed to procure medicines locally if required.</p>.<p>The minister also said that an IAS officer has been appointed as managing director of KSMCL to streamline the functioning of the corporation. </p>