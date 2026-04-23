<p>Bengaluru: From this year, class 10 (SSLC) students will get digital marks cards. </p>.<p>The Department of School Education and Literacy, which had earlier announced digital marks cards for II PUC students during the declaration of the results, has said that the same facility will be extended even for the SSLC students now. </p>.<p>In an order, the department has said that, as this is the first year, both physical and digital marks cards will be available. But from the next academic year, it will be only digital marks cards through DigiLocker/National Academic Depository (NAD) for both SSLC and II PUC.</p>.Karnataka | SSLC results to be announced on April 23, state govt to award marks for third language.<p>“The digital marks cards of students should be uploaded along with their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aadhaar">Aadhaar ID</a>, APAAR ID and photograph. For this year, both physical and digital copies of the marks cards should be made available and from the next year, no physical copies of the marks cards will be issued,” reads the <br>order.</p>.<p>The department has instructed to consider digital marks cards uploaded on DigiLocker/NAD during recruitment and for applying for higher studies.</p>.<p><strong>Photo attached</strong></p>.<p>Meanwhile, the department has clarified that even the digital form of marks cards will come with a photograph of the student.</p>.<p>“The physical copies of the marks cards issued to students will have a photograph attached. The same format will be continued even for the digital form of the marks card,” the department clarified.</p>.University of Mysore uploads all pending UG certificates & marks sheets on DigiLocker .<p>The department said that the discontinuation of the physical copies of the marks cards will put an end to fake marks cards.</p>.<p>The department has instructed the Chairman of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kseeb">Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board </a>(KSEAB) to coordinate with the Project Director of NAD for faster transfer of the students’ data.</p>.<p><strong>Data transfer</strong></p>.<p>“In a normal course, it takes 72 hours for the students’ data to be transferred to NAD. The chairman of KSEAB has been directed to take necessary measures for faster transfer of data by coordinating with the authorities concerned,” the department informed.</p>.<p>It can be recalled that in the last few years, all the state-run universities had discontinued issuing physical copies of marks cards and had been uploading the same on the DigiLocker.</p>.<p>However, if requested by students, universities are providing physical marks cards with minimal security features.</p>