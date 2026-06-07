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Karnataka discards over 700 units of donated blood weekly despite rise in donations

Data shows 3.7% of collected blood is wasted due to expired platelets, donor infections, and lack of demand, prompting a call for blood banks to follow better practices.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 07:12 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 07:12 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakablood donationPremium

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