Karnataka discards over 700 units of donated blood weekly despite rise in donations

<p>Bengaluru: Around 735 units of donated blood had to be discarded every week on an average in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>in 2025-26 due to expiry of components, infections among donors and technical problems, according to data accessed by <em>DH</em>.</p><p>This is despite the State recording around 5% increase in blood donation between 2022-23 and 2025-26. </p><p>According to the data, close to 3.7% of the collected blood is being discarded, totaling 38,294 units.</p><p>Officials in the health department cited short shelf life of components like platelets and a lack of demand as the major reasons for discarding the donated units. </p><p>That apart, 0.2%-0.7% of the collected blood units are discarded as they test positive for infections such as HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, syphilis and malaria. </p>. <p>“We have to separate the collected blood units into plasma, platelets and red blood cells within eight hours. While plasma can be stored for nearly a year and red blood cells have an expiry period of 42 days, platelets last only five days. Platelets have to be discarded if not used within five days. During the rise in dengue cases, there is a high demand for platelets. Otherwise, the demand is not very high and we have no option but to discard,” a senior official from the Karnataka State Blood Transfusion Council (KSBTC) told <em>DH</em>.</p>.Bengaluru | 'Only 35-50% of donated eyes fit for transplants,' say ophthalmologists.<p>In a few cases, blood units are also lost owing to technical problems such as leakage and clotting. Over the years, the discard rate has come down, from 3.99% in 2022-23 to 3.7% in 2025-26. </p>. <p>“In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) allows up to 5% discard rate. To minimise wastage, the WHO guidelines emphasise strict inventory management (FIFO: First-In, First-Out), proper temperature control and rational clinical use of components. We are following this and creating awareness among private blood banks as well,” another official said.</p><p>However, experts working in the field said that the discard rate could come down further if blood banks follow better practices. The health department recently mandated that all the blood banks in the state should get a NABH accreditation. </p><p>“It is important to follow the process, maintain documentation on testing the samples and have a record. All of these help towards improving the quality. The NABH accreditation helps improve the quality significantly and all blood banks should work towards achieving this,” said Dr Latha Jagannathan, medical director and managing trustee at Bangalore Medical Services Trust (BMST), which runs Rotary Bangalore TTK Blood Centre.</p>