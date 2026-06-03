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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: DKS era begins today amid Cabinet wrangles

According to sources, 14 lawmakers may be sworn in along with Shivakumar. The Congress is likely to announce the list of ministers on Wednesday morning.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 20:48 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 20:48 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

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