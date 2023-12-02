Karnataka doctor ends life; body found inside car

Quoting his wife, the police said that he had been suffering from back pain for a long. His service was also not regularised.

Further, his son was ailing. As a result, he was suffering from depression for the last six months.

As the body was recovered, a rumour spread about the connection between the female foeticide case and the deceased doctor.

It is said that he had opened a clinic at Sunkatannur in Pandavapura and visited the clinic twice in a week.

It is alleged that Naveen Kumar, the prime accused in prenatal sex determination and female foeticide racket, had a connection with the deceased Dr Sathish.

‘Probe ongoing’

Sources said that police had tried to contact him for investigation. However, Mandya DHO was not available for comment.

Reacting to it, Kodagu SP K Ramarajan said that the investigation in the case is still going on .

Nothing much can be revealed. A case has been registered at the Kushalnagar Rural Station and an investigation is going on.