<p>Bengaluru: Government hospital doctors and staff in Karnataka have called off their indefinite strike from March 11 after the state agreed on Tuesday to consider 13 of their 14 demands. </p><p>The Karnataka Government Medical Officers' Association and the central associations of various cadres of the Health and Medical Education Department had written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on February 13, announcing the strike if their demands were not fulfilled by March 10. </p><p>The associations planned to conduct the strike in two phases. During the first phase (March 11 to 15), all outpatient services were to stop, allowing only emergency services. In the second phase (March 16 onwards), all doctors, officers and employees were to boycott work until the demands were met. </p><p>The associations stated that repeated meetings with Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and senior officials since September 2023 failed to resolve key issues. Further, minutes of some meetings were not even recorded. </p><p>On Tuesday, Rao and Social Welfare Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa met the associations' representatives and held discussions. </p><p>According to the meeting minutes, the ministers agreed to examine the demands, take action according to existing government rules and regulations within a stipulated time, and issue executive orders. </p><p>Association state president Dr Ravindranath M Meti told DH that the government had agreed to meet 13 demands and also assured to fulfil one more demand related to the appointment of an additional secretary — a technical person — in the department. </p><p>The lone demand that has not been met pertains to government doctors' private practice after duty hours. The association demanded the withdrawal of a recent government order that prohibits them from providing inpatient services in private hospitals after duty hours. For now, government doctors can only offer outpatient services privately after duty hours. </p><p>Some of the demands relate to amendments to cadre and recruitment rules, publishing seniority lists of doctors and other cadres every December, giving promotions to eligible senior doctors and other employees, deputation of doctors to medical colleges for higher studies/postgraduate studies under the in-service quota with salary, fees and allowances, amendments to the doctors' transfer policy, adequate supply of medicines in hospitals, reallocation of MCh specialists, regularising contract doctors/staff and withdrawal of adverse orders.</p>