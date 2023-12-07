Karnataka drought: Opposition in state demands crop loan waiver

Belagavi: Poignantly highlighting the plight of farmers, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Thursday asked the state government to compensate outstanding crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh and increase compensation to Rs 25,000 per hectare for rain-fed areas.

Ashoka also accused the ruling Congress of derailing the state’s economy and demanded a whitepaper to “disclose the real facts” as the government has stopped releasing grants to MLAs.

Initiating a debate in the Assembly on the drought situation, Ashoka termed that this government is “as good as dead” for citizens, especially farmers. “This government takes pride in announcing a measly Rs 2,000 per farmer and even this hasn’t been released. This also shows the government’s coffers are emptied already,” Ashoka charged.

Ashoka argued that farm labour migration had reached its peak after the Congress came to power in the state. “The previous BJP government had introduced a scheme called Dry Kits, which consisted of 10 kg rice, lentils, oil, salt, sugar and tea powder to prevent migration in the state. This scheme was abruptly stopped. The state government needs to reintroduce this,” he said.