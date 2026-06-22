Karnataka: DULT assistance sought to redesign humps on Hubballi-Dharwad road

<p> Hubballi: Hubballi-Dharwad Bus Rapid Transit System (HDBRTS) has submitted a proposal to the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) seeking funds to redesign the unscientifically laid speed breakers on the mixed traffic land of the Hubballi-Dharwad corridor.</p>.<p>The HDBRTS had laid speed breakers speed breakers on the mixed traffic lane at more than 20 locations following the recommendation from the local police to curb accidents caused due to reckless driving. But now these road humps appear to be aggravating the problem rather than resolving.</p>.<p>Most of the speed breakers are laid in a short circular shape, and are poorly marked causing inconvenience for vehicle users. Rubber humps have been hitting hard even if the vehicles moved substantially reduced speed. Car drivers also alleged that some speed bumps pose danger often leading to cause damage to the vehicles as they rub the vehicle chassis. </p>.<p>Thus, the vehicle users raised questions before the authorities, including police, the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) and HDBRTS, about relaying the speed breakers in a scientific way. Looking into the inconveniences, the HDBRTS, which maintains the mixed traffic lane, submitted a proposal to redesign the speed breakers in a scientific way.</p>.<p>According to the Indian Roads Congress (IRC), laying road humps on main roads is strictly limited, and humps should be laid as per the IRC guidelines. It says speed humps on the main roads should follow specific dimensions, and it suggests laying a parabolic hump with about 0.10 metre height and 3.7 metre width for an advised design speed of about 25 km/h. </p>.<p>HDBRTS Managing Director Savitri Kadi said a couple of new humps on the curves would be laid while the existing speed breakers would be replaced scientifically at around 20 places. Therefore, a proposal has been sent to the DULT seeking technical and financial assistance. "We are hoping positive response from the DULT," she said.</p>.<p>Activist Varun Rao said the Hubballi-Dharwad main road with a dedicated 'Chigari' corridor and mixed traffic lane has been neglected by the authorities. </p><p>The road is full of problems such as unscientific humps, no lane markings and no streetlights at several stretches and junctions. Though it is one of the busiest and most important roads, authorities are not bothered to address the issues, he said.</p>.<p>“If the HDBRTS had laid the speed breakers in scientific way, no one would have complained about them. Even after raising the issue, the authorities have been delaying to address the problem,” he added.</p>