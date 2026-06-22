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Karnataka: DULT assistance sought to redesign humps on Hubballi-Dharwad road

Most of the speed breakers are laid in a short circular shape, and are poorly marked causing inconvenience for vehicle users.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 18:58 IST
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Unscientific speed breaker in front of SDM Hospital in Hubballi.

Unscientific speed breaker in front of SDM Hospital in Hubballi.

Credit: DH Photo

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Published 22 June 2026, 18:58 IST
Karnataka NewsroadDULTHubballi-Dharwad

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