Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar rubbishes Kumaraswamy's charge on screening porn in cinema halls

Bengaluru: Rubbishing JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy's allegations that he screened porn films in cinema halls he once operated, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said he would quit politics if the charges are proved.

Asking the former chief minister to go to Kanakapura Assembly segment personally and check with the people about his involvement in any such activity, the Karnataka Congress chief called Kumaraswamy 'a frustrated man'.