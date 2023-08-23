Karnataka: E-challans issued for Rs 300 cr ; just 10 per cent accrued

Police officials say they have intensified issuing of e-challans over the last five months as the move has increased transparency in the system. Whenever there is a traffic violation, a traffic constable clicks the picture of the vehicle and uploads it to a server. This, in turn, generates a traffic violation ticket against the owner of the vehicle. Traffic police can collect fines on the spot with the help of Personal Digital Assistants (PDA) machines. The department has procured additional 2,473 PDAs to be distributed among all police stations in the state.