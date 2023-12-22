Karnataka: Eco-sensitive zone notified for Sharavathi Valley Lion-Tailed Macaque Sanctuary

The state government will have to promote organic farming, cottage industries with village artisans, agro forestry and other eco-friendly activities. The notification also seeks active promotion of restoration of degraded land or forests besides promotion of agro forestry.

A monitoring committee headed by the regional commissioner of Belagavi division and 15 other members will scrutinise the activities. The committee will have the power to authorise conversion of agricultural and other lands “for the purposes other than that specified’’ in the notification to meet the residential needs of the residents.