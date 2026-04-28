<p>Bengaluru: The Department of School Education has restricted children from dancing to obscene songs during the school annual day and any other cultural events organised at the schools.</p><p>In a circular, the director of primary education has directed all the schools across the state, including private ones, to take necessary measures and ensure that children will not dance to any obscene songs.</p>.CM Siddaramaiah outlines 'guarantees' to transform govt schools, colleges.<p>"In case of any schools found allowing children to dance to the obscene of songs, then action will be initiated against the Head of the schools and also against the management of the school," reads the circular.</p><p>As mentioned in the circular, the schools must help children to choose songs which are patriotic, inspirational, positive lyrics, and those that upheld the values of Kannada and culture of the state. It has also instructed the Head teacher of the school to personally take initiative in selection of songs.</p><p>Considering the incidents where the choice/lyrics of the song were not age appropriate to children who are performing for the songs the department has taken this decision. "</p><p>Many of our officials themselves witnessed students dancing for the songs where the lyrics of the songs are full of adult content. It is not the mistake of the children, but it's the responsibility of the teachers to verify the song selected by the students before allowing them to dance," said an official of the department. </p><p>However, this circular has been issued considering the petition by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swabhimani Bana Bengaluru which requested the department to ban children dancing for obscene songs.</p><p>There are songs which are on alcohol, smoking etc. Such songs are strictly a 'no' and teachers should be double careful before finalising or permitting students to practice for the same, official added.</p><p>According to officials, there are instances where kids dressed up mimicking the person performed in the song on screen. "Even while deciding costumes the teachers need to intervene and help students and ensure students are dressed up decently," the official said.</p><p>There are some private schools which have already implemented this and are not allowing film songs during the school annual day celebrations. </p><p>"We choose a theme for each annual day celebration and songs will be chosen accordingly. For younger kids the themes will be of Flower, Music, animals etc. For High School students it will be patriotic, historical, folk songs," said a principal of a city-based private school.</p>