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'Patriotic & positive lyrics only': Karnataka education department bars obscene songs during school events

In a circular, the director of primary education has directed all the schools across the state, to take necessary measures and ensure that children will not dance to any obscene songs.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 13:50 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 13:50 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsKarnatakaobscene content

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