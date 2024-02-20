Karnataka Education Department begins probe into Mangaluru school row

Mangaluru: The Education department of Karnataka has begun inquiry into the controversial incidents at St Gerosa school, where a teacher was removed from her post for her alleged anti-Hindu remarks.

Additional Commissioner of the Education department in Kalaburagi, Akash Shankar IAS, who arrived in Mangaluru on Monday, collected preliminary information about the incident from officials concerned. The case relates to the teacher at the school who allegedly made some anti-Hindu comments while taking a class on Rabindranath Tagore’s poem “Work is Worship.”

Shankar told reporters that he is here for a fact-finding inquiry about the incident. Preliminary information has been collected from officials, including the DDPI and BEO, at the office of the DDPI, he said.