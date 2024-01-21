Karnataka education dept reopens 13-year-old scam, files FIR

Bengaluru: The School Education and Literacy Department has reopened a 13-year-old scam by filing an FIR with the police.
The Rs 109-crore scam was reported in 2010. The government has sought action against the then staff of the KEONICS.
Based on the inquiry report submitted by retired IAS officer G V Krishna Rao in November 2023, the principal secretary to the department had directed the Commissioner of School Education to file an FIR.
Following the FIR, the police have arrested a under-secretary-grade officer of the department who had served as special officer for the then school education minister. They are now looking for then managing director of KEONICS Hari Kumar Jha and P Kishore, then MD of a firm named Everron Education Company.
According to the FIR and the internal inquiry report available with DH, in 2009 government issued an order for the implementation of ICT@ Schools project to start computer labs with the server, computer, digital camera, printer and LCD projector. A total of Rs 147 crore was allocated for the project
Regulations violated
As mentioned in the inquiry report, by violating the regulations, KEONICS entered into an agreement with the third party - Chennai-based EVERRON Education Company - and acted as middleman by submitting the proposal to the government.
It helped the company to buy software even before purchasing the hardware and withdrew money from the department.
“By doing unnecessary purchases they have caused a loss of Rs 109 crore to the government and even the order issued by the chief minister was also altered. The files sent by the Department of School Education, Research and Training were closed secretly at the department level to favor KEONICS. This wasteful expenditure was the reason for the failure of ICT 3 project in the state as they bought server, UPS, camera and printer, before buying the computers to the schools,” reads the report and FIR.