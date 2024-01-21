Karnataka education dept reopens 13-year-old scam, files FIR

“By doing unnecessary purchases they have caused a loss of Rs 109 crore to the government and even the order issued by the chief minister was also altered. The files sent by the Department of School Education, Research and Training were closed secretly at the department level to favor KEONICS. This wasteful expenditure was the reason for the failure of ICT 3 project in the state as they bought server, UPS, camera and printer, before buying the computers to the schools,” reads the report and FIR.