Karnataka: Educationist Reshma Kaur receives award in Malaysia

<p>Bidar: Guru Nanak Group of Institutions Vice-Chairperson Reshma Kaur, was honoured by the 'Black Swan' Women's Empowerment Award as part of the 27th AsiaOne-ASEAN Summit held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia recently. The award was presented in recognition of her service and contribution in the fields of education and social work, a press release stated.</p>.<p>The summit, themed 'Celebrating the Spirit of ASEAN' was attended by eminent policymakers, diplomats and business leaders from 27 countries. The main objective of the summit was to strengthen cross-border trade, promote innovation and further strengthen strategic partnerships with countries in Southeast Asia and beyond.</p>.<p>The award aims to recognise and honour exceptional women leaders who defy limitations, break barriers and make a unique profound impact on the society, the release added. </p>