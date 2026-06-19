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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Educationist Reshma Kaur receives award in Malaysia

The award aims to recognise and honour exceptional women leaders who defy limitations, break barriers and make a unique profound impact on the society
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 01:10 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 01:10 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBidar

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