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Karnataka: Eight labourers injured after tree branch falls on moving lorry during heavy rain

Raghavendra, who was seated inside the lorry cabin, sustained serious injuries after glass shards pierced his head and a tree branch struck his thigh.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 16:03 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 16:03 IST
India NewsKarnatakaAccidentRoad accidentKodaguHeavy rain

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