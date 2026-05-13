Karnataka: Eight labourers injured after tree branch falls on moving lorry during heavy rain

<p>Gonikoppa, Kodagu: Eight labourers were injured after a tree branch fell on a moving lorry during heavy rain coupled with gusty winds at Nalkeri near Gonikoppa on Wednesday.</p><p>The incident occurred when gusty winds and rain lashed the area, causing a large branch to snap and fall onto the vehicle.</p>.Many trees uprooted in Kodagu after heavy rains lash the region .<p>Raghavendra, who was seated inside the lorry cabin, sustained serious injuries after glass shards pierced his head and a tree branch struck his thigh.</p><p>All the injured people were shifted to the Community Health Centre for treatment.</p>