Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Election for 7 MLC seats set for June 18, ECI announces

In a press statement, the ECI announced June 8 will be the last date to submit nominations, followed by the polling as well as counting on June 18.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 16:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 May 2026, 16:14 IST
IndiaKarnatakaIndia PoliticsElection Commission

Follow us on :

Follow Us