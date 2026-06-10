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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka energy department sells power worth Rs 423 crore to national grid in two months

Energy Minister K J George said that the department has been studying the demand and energy optimisation has helped Karnataka sell excess power at higher prices.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 15:33 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 15:33 IST
India NewsKarnatakaK J GeorgeEnergy Department

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