Karnataka energy department sells power worth Rs 423 crore to national grid in two months

<p>In two months between April and June, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=karnataka">Karnataka </a>Energy department has sold power worth Rs 423 crore to the national grid at Rs 9.08 paise per unit. </p><p>Energy Minister K J George said that the department has been studying the demand and energy optimisation has helped Karnataka sell excess power at higher prices. </p><p>“We have sold power during the (April – June 2026 period) and managed the summer very successfully using the energy optimisation. In the mean time we have also purchased low-cost power during the daytime. In the evening hours, we generated excess power from hydro, thermal, and other sources, which we sold to the national grid. This is a great step to optimisation of power, and Energy Department achievements reflect Karnataka’s strategic focus on efficient power generation, grid management, and energy market participation,” he said.</p><p>Over the years, the demand for power has also increased and the department has managed it well, he added. According to data with the energy department, in 2023–24, the state reached a peak demand of 17,220 MW, with total consumption of 94,982 MU, marking a 24 per cent year-on-year increase. In 2024–25, a peak demand of 18.395 MW was recorded and a total consumption of 92,699 MU, registering a two per cent decline.</p>.Karnataka offers incentives worth Rs 10,980 crore to companies in 3 years.<p>"During 2025-26, Karnataka recorded its highest ever peak demand of 18,655 MW with total electricity consumption reaching 96,383 MU reflecting a 4% growth," a statement by the energy department said.</p><p>Total power from thermal, hydro, gas, solar, wind, and waste-to-energy sources reached 38,041 MU in 2025–26. The projection for 2026–27 is 38,205 MU. </p><p><strong>Monsoon prepared </strong></p><p>George said that the energy department is prepared to face the monsoon will ensure rapid restoration of power following rain and wind-related damage. According to the department, till date, the ESCOMs have replaced 33,400 poles, 1,441 transformers, and 343.56 km of power lines. </p><p>The ESCOMs have a robust workforce of 20,012 regular linemen along with 4,883 specially hired monsoon gangmen. Essential material stocks have also been kept ready for swift deployment. A stock of 99,530 poles and 12,733 transformers has been maintained and to enable faster response and minimisie outage duration across the state.</p>