Karnataka energy department signs MoU with University of South Wales to promote clean energy innovations

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of South Wales (UNSW) in Australia. The objective is to enhance innovation and support start-ups focusing on clean and renewable energy technologies.</p><p>KREDL is a nodal agency for the Government of Karnataka focused on promoting and developing renewable energy projects. </p><p>K J George, Energy Minister, said: "The signing of this MOU between Karnataka and UNSW marks a significant milestone. This partnership is set to foster innovation and incubation for clean and renewable energy technologies and start-ups, thereby enhancing Karnataka's ties with Australian institutions and opening up new investment opportunities."</p><p>The MOU will be in effect for the next five years unless either party decides to terminate it. The term may be extended on mutual agreement of the parties. The MoU signing was supported and facilitated by the Australia-India Business Council (AIBC), a key player in enhancing trade and investment relations between Australia and India.</p><p>"Signing this MOU represents a significant step forward. Under its terms, KREDL will partner with the UNSW to build capacity and support new technology start-ups that will accelerate the transition to clean energy. This collaboration aims to create a global ecosystem leveraging Australian expertise in research and innovation, benefiting businesses, government, and citizens in Karnataka," said Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary to the Ministry of Energy.</p>