<p>Bengaluru: Energy Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-j-george">K J George </a>launched Bescom’s ‘HT Mitra’ service request/grievance redressal portal on Thursday. It has been developed by the utility’s own engineers for its High Tension (HT) consumers.</p>.<p>Speaking after inaugurating the portal at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bescom">Bescom's </a>corporate office, George said, "The portal will serve as a transparent and effective platform for consumers to raise service requests, register and get complaints resolved. This facility will be available across Bescom jurisdiction, benefiting more than 18,000 HT consumers."</p>.Bescom ranked 51st out of 54 power distribution companies.<p>He said, "Earlier, consumers had to rely on 1912 helpline or visit Bescom offices to register complaints. The portal addresses these gaps. Consumers can log in, register complaints and track status in real time. They will get SMS updates on their phones."</p>