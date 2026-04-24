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Karnataka Energy Minister K J George launches Bescom's 'HT Mitra’ service portal

Consumers can log in, register complaints and track status in real time. They will get SMS updates on their phones
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 23:57 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 23:57 IST
Karnataka NewsK J GeorgeBESCOM

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