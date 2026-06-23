Karnataka: Engineering student ends life in Tumakuru hostel

<p>Tumakuru: An engineering student ended his life at Backward Classes Hostel in Upparahalli of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tumakuru">Tumakuru</a>. </p>.Three of family end lives by suicide in Mysuru.<p>The deceased has been identified as Venkatesh (22). He hailed from Jagaluru in Davangere district, and was studying civil engineering at Siddganga Institute of Technology. He hung himself from the fan in the hostel room on Sunday night. </p><p>The incident came to light on Monday morning. The reason for the extreme step is not yet known. Police have registered a case.</p>