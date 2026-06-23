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Karnataka: Engineering student ends life in Tumakuru hostel

The deceased has been identified as Venkatesh (22).
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 01:01 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 01:01 IST
Karnataka NewsSuicideTumakuru

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