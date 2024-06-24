Karnataka entrepreneur suffers bullet injury following argument at birthday party

Madikeri: An entrepreneur suffered bullet injuries after a heated exchange of words during a birthday party at Koppa village in Kushalnagar.
The injured is K S Shashikumar, a real estate businessman. The arrested is Anudeep, who allegedly fired at Shashikumar. The police also arrested Lavakumar who had instigated Anudeep.
The duo had partaken in a birthday party. An altercation between the two made Anudeep leave for his house. However, Shashikumar followed him to continue the argument.
At that point, Anudeep fired at Shashikumar, who was sitting inside a car, using an air gun. Shashikumar suffered injuries on his leg.
Following the complaint, the police arrested Anudeep and Lavakumar. Shashikumar has been shifted to Mysuru for advanced treatment.
