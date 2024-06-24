Karnataka entrepreneur suffers bullet injury following argument at birthday party

Madikeri: An entrepreneur suffered bullet injuries after a heated exchange of words during a birthday party at Koppa village in Kushalnagar.

The injured is K S Shashikumar, a real estate businessman. The arrested is Anudeep, who allegedly fired at Shashikumar. The police also arrested Lavakumar who had instigated Anudeep.

The duo had partaken in a birthday party. An altercation between the two made Anudeep leave for his house. However, Shashikumar followed him to continue the argument.