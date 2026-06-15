Karnataka: Escoms resolved 2 crore complaints in 3 years; power cut tops woes

<p>Hubballi: The state’s electricity supply companies (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/escoms">escoms</a>) collectively handled over two crore consumer complaints in the past three years, with power supply interruptions emerging as the single largest grievance across urban and rural regions. </p>.<p>Data from Bescom (Bengaluru), Hescom (Hubballi), Mescom (Mangaluru), Cesc (Mysuru) and Gescom (Kalaburagi) shows complaints on outages, line faults and transformer failures accounted for the overwhelming majority of consumer calls to utility helpline (1912), highlighting persistent challenges in distribution network.</p>.<p>An officer said, there were different numbers for helplines in all escoms 2 years ago. Later, they came up with a single number 1912, where consumers can register complaints on power outage, line faults, transformer failures, billing, etc. They will address complaints on priority basis and it may take 24-72 hours to resolve transformer failures.</p>.Karnataka: Mishaps continue unabated as ESCOMS trip on rising infrastructure.<p>In all escoms, 90% of complaints are related to power outages, not bill issues or others. The number of complaints is significantly higher in urban areas compared to rural parts. </p>.<p>For Jan 2023-Mar 2026, Bescom received 1.37 crore calls from consumers, while Hescom recorded 29.49 lakh calls, Mescom 21.31 lakh, Cesc 9.8 lakh and Gescom 8.09 lakh calls. In total, 2.06 crore calls were recorded. </p>.<p>As per data, all escoms have addressed all complaints in a timely manner, and there are not many pending complaints, except around 2,000 registered in last one month.</p>.<p>While complaints have risen in Bescom by 15%, Cesc by 85% and Gescom by 34%, the number dropped at Hescom by 67% and Mescom by 12%.</p>.<p>Hescom officials said earlier they used to register power outage calls as complaints, but now they are registering them as queries. If there are issues in a particular area on power outage or other things, they register them and send a complaint number to consumers.</p>.<p>According to Bescom, they get more calls following the growing number of consumers, EV charging load, new apartment complexes and huge population area of Bescom from Bengaluru to Davangere. </p>.<p>Hescom managing director Vyshali M L said they recieve more complaints on power supply interruptions during rainy season. If a line gets damaged, many people in the area call customer care. Hence, there are more complaints on one problem. They get more complaints from Uttara Kannada district under Hescom jurisdiction, where rainfall is high and there are more trees.</p>.<p>Mangaluru-based consumer activist Hanumanth Kamath said power-supply companies cut power even before monsoon begins, leading to inconvenience for consumers and people keep calling customer care.</p>.<p>If any line gets affected due to rain, power supply automatically gets disconnected and it won’t lead to damage to life and property. Hence, power-supply companies should not cut power unnecessarily, he said. </p>.<p>“When we call 1912, it is always busy, and it’s very difficult to get through. Several times we keep phone numbers of local officials like section officers and assistant executive engineers. We inform them about the problem. Escoms need to address the problem of inability to get calls through to 1912. Higher officials should keep track of complaints,” he said.</p>