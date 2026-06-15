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Karnataka: Escoms resolved 2 crore complaints in 3 years; power cut tops woes

An officer said, there were different numbers for helplines in all escoms 2 years ago. Later, they came up with a single number 1912.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 23:29 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 23:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaEscoms

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