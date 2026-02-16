Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Ethnographic study on 6 nomadic, semi nomadic communities

In Karnataka, nomadic communities come under three departments – Social Welfare, Scheduled Tribe Welfare and BCW. Forty-six nomadic communities are coming under the BCW.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 22:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 February 2026, 22:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us