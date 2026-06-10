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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka ex-CM Siddaramaiah alleges BJP used poll machinery to reject Meenakshi Natarajan’s RS nomination

'The rejection of Natarajan’s nomination is not a routine scrutiny decision. It is a blatant illegality and a clear political conspiracy,' the Congress Working Committee member posted on X.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 09:51 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 09:51 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMadhya PradeshKarnataka PoliticsRajya Sabha Elections

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