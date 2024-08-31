Home
Karnataka Examinations Authority announces results of first round seat allotment

31 August 2024

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the final results of the first round seat allotment for all the courses -  including medical and dental courses. 

Executive director of KEA informed that that the candidates can exercise choices from 11 am on August 31 to September 3 from 11.59 pm.

Candidates have to select any one choice out of the four. Before indicating the choice, candidates should read and understand the implication of each choice, a release from the KEA said. 

Candidates who have selected Choice-1 and Choice-2 can pay the fees from from 1 pm on Aug 31 till 4 pm on Sept 4.

Only, Choice-1 fee paid NEET candidates should deposit original documents (at KEA, Bengaluru in person) along with two sets of attested photocopies of all the documents between from Sept 2 to Sept 4 between 10.30 am and 4 pm.

31 August 2024
