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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Examinations Authority goes ahead with option entry round for seat allotment

The KEA has reportedly received the final seat matrix for all the courses except engineering.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 00:00 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 00:00 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakakea

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