Karnataka Examinations Authority goes ahead with option entry round for seat allotment

<p>Bengaluru: Even as the state government is yet to approve the final seat matrix for engineering courses, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has decided to start the seat allotment process. Consequently, the KEA commenced the option entry for engineering seats on Saturday.</p>.<p>Apart from engineering, students can enter their options on the KEA website for veterinary, agriculture and other professional courses. The KEA has reportedly received the final seat matrix for all the courses except engineering.</p>.<p>“We have started the option entry for engineering based on the draft seat matrix we have with us. When we receive the final seat matrix from the government, it will be added to the seat pool, and students will be allowed to enter their options,” said a KEA official.</p>.<p>Candidates have time till 10 am on June 30 to enter the options to enrol in order of priority.</p>.<p>The mock seat allotment results will be announced by 11 am on July 6, and candidates will have time till July 9 to make any changes. The final result of the first round of seat allotment will be published on July 15.</p>.<p>Students appearing for the NEET re-exam on Sunday have been advised to wait, and enter their options from Monday onwards.</p>.<p>“The seat matrix for agriculture, veterinary science, and BSc (Nursing) has been published. KEA is awaiting the final seat matrix for engineering courses. Once we receive it, it will be added to the seat pool. Until then, candidates can enter their options based on the draft seat matrix,” said KEA Executive Director H Prasanna.</p>.<p>In a bid to prevent students from having to endure a longer wait for seeking admission to non-medical courses, the KEA has decided not to proceed with the pre-first round allotment. The seat allotment process will begin with the first round, as usual.</p>.<p>The pre-first round allotment would have allowed candidates who secured the seats they wanted to proceed with the admission straight away.</p>.<p>However, stakeholders wanted students to have the same chances they would if the first round of counselling were conducted, including the chance to upgrade their seats. The KEA therefore decided against proceeding with the pre-first round of allotment. </p>